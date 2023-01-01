Templo de la Soledad

At the northwest corner of Tzintzuntzan's monastic complex stands the church built for the Purépecha masses. Inside is El Cristo del Santo Entierro, a much-revered image of Christ. For most of the year it lies in a caja de cristal (glass coffin). On Good Friday, following an elaborate costumed passion play, the image is removed from its coffin and nailed to the large cross. The image is then paraded through town until dark, when it is returned to the church.

Pilgrims descend from all over, some in chains or carrying crosses, some crawling on their knees.