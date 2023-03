A converted missionary hospital now houses the rustic ceramics studio of Manuel Morales, a fifth-generation local potter. His colorful, intricate work is sold in galleries throughout Mexico and the USA. Inside you’ll see ceramics in all stages of production and a cool, underground showroom in the back. Morales gives classes and accepts apprentices as well.

Look for the workshop on the grounds of the Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana, just east of the Templo de la Soledad.