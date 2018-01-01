Sonconusco Coffee Route Overnight at Finca Argovia Resort

Your experience begins early morning with direction to Argovia Finca Resort in the Soconusco Region in Chiapas (4-5 hours from Tuxtla or San Cristobal). Argovia is a special class hotel located in the heart of southern Chiapas’ jungle which, in conjunction with its nature, offers 100% comfort, quality, excellent service. The resort is located in the Sierra Madre of Chiapas so you'll admire the landscape, its rivers, unique architecture and the mixture of European culture and the Indian Tradition. You will spend the night at this resort enjoying its facilities and can choose one of three tours available to enjoy the surroundings. You could live the experience of four generations of coffee growers working under the concept of sustainable agriculture, diversification and respect for the environment. You could also take a tour of he nurseries flowers and exotic foliage. They are known from the pisca, which is to collect the fruit of the plant that can be robust Arabic or until toasted grain that defines its flavor.Also, you can enjoy the sunrise and bird watching from the observation deck, which you can get to by a 'jeep' or walking. The farm is friendly to the environment because it has a special system of treating organic waste production resulting in an excellent fertilizer 100% organic.You will also have time to spend a unique experience in the mountain taking a exquisite cup of coffee near the mountains in Chiapas. After lunch, you will head back to your hotel in Tuxtla Gutierrez, San Cristobal de las Casas or Tapachula.