Eat
La Taberna de los Duendes
The Italian-owned 'elves tavern' serves generous portions of pasta, pepper-rubbed steak and fried trout, plus there's affordable mezcal to sip on as you…
High in the misty mountains that close off the south end of the Valles Centrales, 135km from Oaxaca, San José del Pacífico is chiefly renowned for one thing – the hallucinogenic mushroom Psilocybe mexicana. Though their consumption is officially illegal, these hongos mágicos (magic mushrooms) help to make San José quite a popular travelers' stop en route between Oaxaca city and the coast. There's a significant community of alternative lifestylers here and in nearby villages. Mushrooms or no mushrooms, San José has a touch of magic anyway and is a beautiful place to break a journey. When the clouds clear, the views over pristine forested ranges and valleys are fabulous. There are good walks, a handful of surprisingly good places to stay, and several places where you can take a temascal steam bath.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout San José del Pacífico.
Eat
The Italian-owned 'elves tavern' serves generous portions of pasta, pepper-rubbed steak and fried trout, plus there's affordable mezcal to sip on as you…