Eat
Los Arcos
A simple place with tables set under the palm fronds, but the seafood dishes are the town's best. Go for one of the nine shrimp dishes or a simple pescado…
Puerto San Carlos is a deep-water port and bustling little fishing town located 57km west of Ciudad Constitución on Bahía Magdalena. The town turns its attention to whales and travelers when the ballenas arrive in January through March to calve in the warm lagoon.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Puerto San Carlos.
