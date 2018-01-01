Welcome to Juchitán
Isthmus culture is strong in this friendly town, where about 30 different neighborhood velas (festivals) fill the calendar with music, dancing, drinking, eating and fun from April to September. Juchitán is also famed for its muxes – openly gay, frequently cross-dressing men, who are fully accepted in local society and hold their own vela in November.
In September 2017, a 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit Juchitán hard destroying many buildings and severely damaging others. The recovery will be long and arduous.
