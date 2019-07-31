Parque Juárez is the city's always interesting central square. This is where the city's vendors moved after the market was destroyed in the 2017…
Isthmus of Tehuantepec
The southern half of the 200km-wide Isthmus of Tehuantepec (teh-wahn-teh-pek), Mexico’s narrow waist, forms the flat, hot, humid eastern end of Oaxaca state. Indigenous Zapotec culture is strong here, with its own regional twists. In 1496 the isthmus Zapotecs repulsed the Aztecs from the fortress of Guiengola, near Tehuantepec, and the isthmus never became part of the Aztec empire. An independent spirit pervades the region to this day.
Few travelers linger here, but if you do you’ll encounter a lively, friendly populace whose open and confident women take leading roles in business and government. Many fiestas feature the tirada de frutas, in which women climb on roofs and throw fruit on the men below!
Of the three main towns, isthmus culture is stronger in Tehuantepec and Juchitán than in Salina Cruz, which is dominated by its oil refinery. All three towns can be uncomfortable in the heat and humidity of the day, but evening breezes are deliciously refreshing.
Explore Isthmus of Tehuantepec
- PParque Benito Juárez
Parque Juárez is the city's always interesting central square. This is where the city's vendors moved after the market was destroyed in the 2017…
- GGuiengola
This panoramic old hillside Zapotec stronghold was where King Cosijoeza fought off the Aztecs in 1496. It's 7km north of Hwy 190, from a turnoff just past…
- EEx Convento Rey Cosijopí
This former Dominican monastery, built in the 16th century, houses Tehuantepec’s Casa de la Cultura, where arts and crafts workshops and activities are…
- LLidxi Guendabiaani'
The fate of this old colonial house and the 16th-century San Vicente Ferrer church beside it were literally hanging in the balance at last visit. The…
- MMarket
Tehuantepec’s dim indoor market is open daily on the west side of the plaza, and spills out into surrounding streets.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Isthmus of Tehuantepec.
See
Parque Benito Juárez
Parque Juárez is the city's always interesting central square. This is where the city's vendors moved after the market was destroyed in the 2017…
See
Guiengola
This panoramic old hillside Zapotec stronghold was where King Cosijoeza fought off the Aztecs in 1496. It's 7km north of Hwy 190, from a turnoff just past…
See
Ex Convento Rey Cosijopí
This former Dominican monastery, built in the 16th century, houses Tehuantepec’s Casa de la Cultura, where arts and crafts workshops and activities are…
See
Lidxi Guendabiaani'
The fate of this old colonial house and the 16th-century San Vicente Ferrer church beside it were literally hanging in the balance at last visit. The…
See
Market
Tehuantepec’s dim indoor market is open daily on the west side of the plaza, and spills out into surrounding streets.