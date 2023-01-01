Jardín Botánico El Charco del Ingenio

San Miguel's 88-hectare botanical garden is also a wildlife and bird sanctuary. Pathways head through wetlands and magnificent areas of cacti and native plants. The deep canyon at the bottom boasts the eponymous freshwater spring, El Charco del Ingenio. Don't miss the Conservatory of Mexican Plants, which houses cacti and succulent species. Two-hour tours (in English) depart every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am (M$80). Birdwatching tours take place at 9am on the first and third Wednesday of the month.

The garden is 1.5km northeast of town. A 2km vehicle track leads north from the Soriana shopping center, 2.5km southeast of the center on the Querétaro road. This can be reached on 'Soriana' buses from the bus stop from Mesones, near Plaza Cívica (10 minutes, M$5). A taxi to the gardens from the center costs from around M$80. It can be hard to find a taxi back down again after your visit so either be prepared to walk or take the driver's number. You can also walk up (very much up!) to the gardens in a little over 30 minutes.