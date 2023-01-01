La Esquina: Museo del Juguete Popular Mexicano

This bright, modern museum is a must-visit for all kids, big or small. The toy collection of museum owner Angélica Tijerina has taken over half a century to amass and aims to preserve and continue various traditions by showcasing pieces from different regions of Mexico. The exhibits – divided into four main themed areas – are made of a range of materials, from wheat to plastic, and wood to fabric.

Children will likely find the first few rooms of the museum something of a torment - all those toys and they can't play with them - but in some of the rooms on the museums upper levels there are play areas for the kids. There's an excellent gift shop on-site as well.