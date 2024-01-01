Once a college founded in the mid-18th century by the San Felipe Neri order, the Colegio de Sales has regained its educational status; it currently houses part of the University of León. Many of the 1810 revolutionaries were educated here, while later Spanish nobles were locked up here when the rebels took San Miguel.
Colegio de Sales
San Miguel de Allende
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.81 MILES
Cañada de la Virgen is an intriguing pre-Hispanic pyramid complex and former ritual and ceremonial location, dating from around AD 300 and in use until…
Museo Histórico de San Miguel de Allende
0.24 MILES
This is the house where Mexican independence hero Ignacio Allende was born in 1769, a fact that draws a steady stream of Mexican pilgrims year-round. The…
0.04 MILES
Located near the east end of Insurgentes, this multitowered and domed church dates from the 18th century. The pale-pink main facade is baroque with an…
Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel
0.22 MILES
San Miguel's most famous sight is its parish church, characterized by its pink 'wedding cake' towers that soar above the town. These strange pinnacles…
Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Dolores
20.8 MILES
The Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Dolores is the church where Hidalgo issued the famous Grito (a call to arms for the country's independence) and is the…
6.99 MILES
Known as Mexico's Sistine Chapel, this vitally important church in the hamlet of Atotonilco, 11km north of San Miguel, is defined by its connection to the…
21.31 MILES
The first and biggest winery in Guanajuato opened in 2005, heralding the reintroduction of wine production in the area 200 years after the Spanish banned…
0.27 MILES
This former monastery was converted into a fine-arts school in 1938. Don't miss the murals of Pedro Martínez, plus the Siqueiros Room, which features the…
Nearby San Miguel de Allende attractions
0.02 MILES
With its blue and yellow tiled dome and a big shell carved above its entrance, this church is just east of San Felipe Neri. The facade is early…
2. Oratorio de San Felipe Neri
0.04 MILES
Located near the east end of Insurgentes, this multitowered and domed church dates from the 18th century. The pale-pink main facade is baroque with an…
0.07 MILES
Adorned with an elaborate late-18th-century Churrigueresque facade, this church has an image of St Francis of Assisi at the top. Opening hours vary.
4. Capilla de la Tercera Orden
0.12 MILES
Built in the early 18th century, this chapel, like the Templo de San Francisco, was part of a Franciscan monastery complex. The main facade shows St…
5. La Esquina: Museo del Juguete Popular Mexicano
0.13 MILES
This bright, modern museum is a must-visit for all kids, big or small. The toy collection of museum owner Angélica Tijerina has taken over half a century…
0.13 MILES
As well as housing one of the largest collections of books and magazines in English in Latin America, this excellent public library functions as a…
0.2 MILES
Iglesia de San Rafael was founded in 1742.
8. Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel
0.22 MILES
San Miguel's most famous sight is its parish church, characterized by its pink 'wedding cake' towers that soar above the town. These strange pinnacles…