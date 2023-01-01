Construction of this remarkable and very beautiful building is said to have taken place over two decades, thanks to the organization of a local Don Higinio Escobedo Zauza who got things rolling in 1867. Then Don José María Hinojos organized generous locals who volunteered their time and donations of materials until the project was completed. It is renowned for its extraordinary shape, said to create among the best acoustics in the world. Ask the caretaker if you can look inside.