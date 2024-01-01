One of Mexico's favorite poets, Ramón Lopez Velarde, was born in this house on June 15, 1888 and lived here for the first eight years or so of his life. The museum is well-curated and full of interactive displays, which can be interesting even if you're unfamiliar with Lopez Velarde's work.
Casa Museo Interactivo Ramón Lopez Velarde
Northern Central Highlands
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.35 MILES
The excellent Museo Rafael Coronel is not to be missed. Imaginatively housed in the ruins of the lovely 16th-century Ex-Convento de San Francisco, it…
28.03 MILES
The Museo Pedro Coronel is housed in a 17th-century former Jesuit college and is one of provincial Mexico's best art museums. Pedro Coronel (1923−85) was…
17.05 MILES
The remote and scenic ruins of La Quemada stand on a hill 45km south of Zacatecas. The exact history and purpose of the site are extremely vague and many…
28.51 MILES
The most appealing of the many explanations for the name of the hill that dominates Zacatecas is that bufa is an old Basque word for wineskin, which is…
27.96 MILES
Visiting one of Mexico's richest mines (1586−1960s) provides an insight into a source of wealth and the terrible price paid for it. Digging for hoards of…
28.08 MILES
Built between 1729 and 1752, the pink-stone cathedral is an ultimate expression of Mexican baroque. The stupendous main facade is a wall of detailed…
28.6 MILES
This museum memorializes the 1914 battle fought on the slopes of the Cerro de la Bufa in which the revolutionary División del Norte, led by Pancho Villa…
0.18 MILES
Construction of this remarkable and very beautiful building is said to have taken place over two decades, thanks to the organization of a local Don…
Nearby Northern Central Highlands attractions
1. Parroquia de la Inmaculada Concepción
0.04 MILES
Jerez's main parish church is just off the town's main square.
0.12 MILES
This gorgeous church, which dates from 1805, has an elaborate carved stone facade and an equally impressive interior.
0.18 MILES
Construction of this remarkable and very beautiful building is said to have taken place over two decades, thanks to the organization of a local Don…
17.05 MILES
The remote and scenic ruins of La Quemada stand on a hill 45km south of Zacatecas. The exact history and purpose of the site are extremely vague and many…
27.66 MILES
The Museo Francisco Goitia displays work by several 20th-century Zacatecan artists, including some evocative paintings of indigenous people by Goitia …
27.86 MILES
Juárez ends at a tiny but charming park of the same name. The Universidad Autónoma de Zacatecas' administrative headquarters are housed in the…
27.93 MILES
The Ex-Templo de San Agustín was built for Augustinian monks in the 17th century. During the 19th-century anticlerical movement, the church became a…
27.95 MILES
This small five-roomed museum is a touching tribute to the musician, Manuel M Ponce, a well-traveled, intellectual Mexican, whose best-known score…