Casa Museo Interactivo Ramón Lopez Velarde

Northern Central Highlands

One of Mexico's favorite poets, Ramón Lopez Velarde, was born in this house on June 15, 1888 and lived here for the first eight years or so of his life. The museum is well-curated and full of interactive displays, which can be interesting even if you're unfamiliar with Lopez Velarde's work.

