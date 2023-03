Cristo Rey (Christ the King) is a 20m bronze statue of Jesus erected in 1950 on the summit of the Cerro de Cubilete, 15km west of Guanajuato. The location of the statue at the supposed geographical center of the country holds particular significance for Mexican tourists, with impressive views an added draw. Tour agencies offer trips here, but you can also simply take a bus marked 'Cubilete' or 'Cristo Rey,' departing every hour or so from near Alhóndiga (M$40 return).