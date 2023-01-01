Ex-Hacienda San Gabriel de Barrera

To escape Guanajuato's narrow streets, head to this magnificent colonial home that is now a museum with tranquil and attractive gardens. Built at the end of the 17th century, this was the grand hacienda of Captain Gabriel de Barrera, whose family was descended from the first Conde de Rul of the famous La Valenciana mine. Opened as a museum in 1979, the hacienda, with its opulent period European furnishings, provides an insight into noble lifestyles of the viceregal period.

The hacienda is 2.5km west of downtown. Take one of the frequent 'Marfil' buses heading west in the subterranean tunnel under Avenida Juárez and ask the driver to drop you at Hotel Misión Guanajuato.