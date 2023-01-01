Bocamina de San Ramón & Bocamina de San Cayetano

These neighboring mines are part of the famous Valenciana mining district. Silver was discovered here in 1548. At San Ramón you can descend via steps into a mine shaft to a depth of 60m (note: not for claustrophobes). San Cayetano has an interesting museum and former miners take you on a brief tour – including a shaft visit.

To reach the mines, take a 'Cristo Rey' or 'Valenciana' bus from the bus stop on the corner of Alhóndiga and Calle 28 de Septiembre. Get off at Templo La Valenciana and follow the signs behind the church.