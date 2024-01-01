Templo del Encino

Aguascalientes State

This church contains a black statue of Jesus that some believe is growing. When it reaches an adjacent column, a worldwide calamity is anticipated. Fortunately, it's still some way off that height. Unbelievably, that presumably means things are only going to get worse! The huge Way of the Cross murals are also noteworthy. Opening hours can be flexible.

  • Museo Nacional de la Muerte

    Museo Nacional de la Muerte

    0.6 MILES

    The excellent Museo Nacional de la Muerte exhibits all things relating to Mexico's favorite subject – death – from the skeleton La Catrina to historic…

  • Palacio de Gobierno

    Palacio de Gobierno

    0.37 MILES

    On the south side of Plaza de la Patria, the red-and-pink stone Palacio de Gobierno is Aguascalientes' most noteworthy colonial building. Once the mansion…

  • Museo José Guadalupe Posada

    Museo José Guadalupe Posada

    0.01 MILES

    Aguascalientes native José Guadalupe Posada (1852−1913) was in many ways the founder of modern Mexican art. His engravings and satirical cartoons…

  • Museo de Aguascalientes

    Museo de Aguascalientes

    0.73 MILES

    Housed in a handsome neoclassical building dating to 1903, this museum houses a permanent collection of work by the brilliant Aguascalientes artist…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    0.45 MILES

    The well-restored 18th-century baroque cathedral, on the plaza's west side, is more magnificent inside than out. Over the altar at the east end of the…

  • Museo Regional de Historia

    Museo Regional de Historia

    0.51 MILES

    This history museum was designed by Refugio Reyes as a family home and features a small chapel. Its exhibits cover everything from the big bang and the…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    0.53 MILES

    A small, modern museum displaying the work of painter Enrique Guzmán (1952−86) as well as temporary exhibitions.

  • Expoplaza

    Expoplaza

    0.77 MILES

    Expoplaza is a modern shopping and restaurant-bar strip. On the mall's south side, the wide and soulless pedestrian promenade comes alive at night and…

