This church contains a black statue of Jesus that some believe is growing. When it reaches an adjacent column, a worldwide calamity is anticipated. Fortunately, it's still some way off that height. Unbelievably, that presumably means things are only going to get worse! The huge Way of the Cross murals are also noteworthy. Opening hours can be flexible.
Templo del Encino
Aguascalientes State
