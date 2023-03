Teatro Morelos, scene of the 1914 Convention of Aguascalientes, was constructed during the reign of Pofirio, in which revolutionary factions led by Pancho Villa, Venustiano Carranza and Emiliano Zapata attempted unsuccessfully to mend their differences. Busts of these three, plus one of Álvaro Obregón, stand in the foyer and there are a few exhibits upstairs.