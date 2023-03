Housed in a handsome neoclassical building dating to 1903, this museum houses a permanent collection of work by the brilliant Aguascalientes artist Saturnino Herrán (1887−1918), and there are also temporary exhibitions. His works are some of the first to honestly depict the Mexican people. The sensual sculpture Malgretout on the patio is a fiberglass copy of the marble original by Jesús Fructuoso Contreras.