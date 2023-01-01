Museo José Guadalupe Posada

Aguascalientes native José Guadalupe Posada (1852−1913) was in many ways the founder of modern Mexican art. His engravings and satirical cartoons broadened the audience for art in Mexico, highlighted social problems and were a catalyst in the later mural phase, influencing artists including Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and Alfaro David Siqueiros. Posada’s hallmark is the calavera (skull or skeleton) and many of his calavera engravings have been widely reproduced. This modern and well-lit museum showcases some of his work.