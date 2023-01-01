Expoplaza is a modern shopping and restaurant-bar strip. On the mall's south side, the wide and soulless pedestrian promenade comes alive at night and during the annual Feria de San Marcos. At its west end, the mammoth Plaza de Toros Monumental is notable for its modern-colonial treatment of traditional bullring architecture.

On Expoplaza's east side, the pedestrian street Pani runs two blocks north to the 18th-century Templo de San Marcos and the pretty, shady Jardín de San Marcos. The Palenque Frederico Méndez, in the Casino de la Feria building on Pani, is the city's cockfighting arena (only during the feria).