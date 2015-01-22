Lunch and Tequila Tasting in Casa Mission

Tequila, over time a source of inspiration for your roots from the Nahuatl indigenous to actual time. A potion sacred, gift of God (REGALO DE DIOS), in soft oak crib patiently await the day get to be blanco, reposado or añejo. Tequila, you are joy, pleasure of rich and poor. Tequila are undoubtedly the elixir of life. Ever wondered how Mexicans turn a spiky plant into their national drink? Free Tequila Tour by Casa Mission can provide you with all the answers. Are you ready for a real taste of Mexico? It’s TEQUILA time! Free Tequila Tour by Casa Mission is the only one of its kind in Cozumel. Here, Toño, owner and producer of “HACIENDA LOS 3 TOÑOS” in Amatitlan, Jalisco will take you on a journey through the making of the national drink of Mexico, and you will learn basic fundamentals, like how to drink tequila to best savor. After or before the seminar, you can luch in Casa Mission offering an atmosphere that transports you through the history of a magnificent HACIENDA. Today, this property belongs to the Miranda Morales family who remodeled with tall ceilings the large hallways of the dining room, because here it is where they love to share with their guests the aromas and flavors of this Mexican home away from home. TEQUILA SEMINAR Sample 8 different varieties of tequila, and learn about the differences between them! Anejo, Reposado, Blanco, cream tequilas, dessert tequilas an more – you’ve never tasted tequila like this before. Learn the history of the Tequila making process and how different types of tequila are distilled and made. Enjoy lunch in Casa Mission Top 10 restaurant in Cozumel by Tripadvisor Duration: Approx. 15 minutes for tour, not including time in shop and/or restaurant