Welcome to Northern Central Highlands
Unmissable highlights of the region include arty and achingly gorgeous San Miguel de Allende, the waterfalls and the turquoise-colored water of the Huasteca Potosina and the grand colonial silver cities of Guanajuato and Zacatecas. Elsewhere you'll find pre-Hispanic sites, art museums, nightlife, crowded festivals and artesanías shopping to rival anywhere else in the country. Get ready to join the (exceptionally loud) party.
Top experiences in Northern Central Highlands
Recent articles
Northern Central Highlands activities
Taste of San Miguel Food Tour
Experience off-the-beaten path eateries and their colorful owners and staff, and regional delicacies. Walk away with an enriched understanding of San Miguel’s people and culture, a satisfied stomach and new insight to continue on your discovery of authentic San Miguel de Allende! This foodie walking tour features six food tasting locations carefully chosen to highlight the best regional flavors San Miguel has to offer. Enough for a satisfying lunch, you will enjoy a sampling of mouth-watering food at family-owned restaurants and stands and sip on refreshing local drinks. Learn about food from the local people and community, its history and deep cultural ties. Stops include , mouth-watering Cochinita Pibil, delicious black mole, fresh ceviche, San Miguel’s best Churros and much more. All tastings are included in the ticket price.
Evening Food Tour in San Miguel de Allende
The aim of the tour is to not only satisfy your stomach but quench your thirst for knowledge. Between savoring delicious bites and tastings, you will explore the stunning architecture and learn about Mexican culture and traditions Delicious specialties served on the tour are: Aperi – Chef Mateo’s farm-to-table approach has changed the culinary landscape of San Miguel. La Azotea – Great rooftop with amazing creations like their jicama shrimp taco. The Restaurant – Recognized as one of the top restaurants in San Miguel, it’s responsible for making San Miguel a culinary destination with its seasonal dishes. El Pegazo- To try our national dish Chile enogada. 13 Ceilos- End the evening on a sweet note. * Please note that on Thursdays we visit the award winning restaurant Jacinto 1930 due to Thursday being Hamburger Night at the Restaurant
Canada de la Virgen Archaeological Site Tour
The best way to visit the site of Cañada de la Virgen is with a team of archaeologists and anthropologists. The site is located just 25 kilometers West of San Miguel de Allende and you will see it along highly specialized guides who will share their knowledge of the Otomi people and of other cultures of the Bajio region, as well as the Mesoamerican cultures in general.You will be able to leisurely walk a total of approximately 3 kilometers (2 miles) within approximately 2 hours. This way your tour will encompass all of the archaeological site. You will leave with a more thorough knowledge of this wonderful, historical site.
Half Day Horseback Riding Adventure
The first part of our excursion takes us over the plains and amongst the cattle. After a short while we reach the edge of the canyon and begin a 40 minute descent to the bottom of the canyon, where we find a winding river named La Virgen which we will cross at several points. The views are truly breathtaking in every direction and the river crossings fun and exciting. Throughout the ride you will have the opportunity to gallop around.Half-way through the excursion there will be a stop for a short break to do a little bit of hiking and search for quartz filled geodes, or to simply relax along the edge of the river and take some fantastic photographs.After this rest stop, continue on your trusty steeds up-and-out of the canyon until reaching it's spectacular cliffs. Here you will make a pause on your horse to take some incredible photos. It is also here that you may wish to rappel off the sheer 120 foot-high cliff faces! For the grand finale the staff back at the ranch will have one of the most delicious organic ranch-style meals that you will ever experience. This authentic meal includes freshly hand-made tortillas, organic cheese, beans, quesadillas, nopales (cactus), rice, salad, guacamole & salsa, fresh fruit among other traditional dishes.
Tacos and Tequila Food Walking Tour in San Miguel de Allende
Meet your guide at a central location in San Miguel to start your 3.5-hour food and cocktail walking tour. Satisfy your craving for good food with each tasty bite while quenching your thirst for knowledge — and the best cocktails. You’ll stop by six tasting locations, including family-owned eateries and food stands chosen by your guide to highlight local cuisine and drinks. Sip a mezcal cocktail made with tamarind paired with a mushroom taco; lndulge in a gourmet chicken taco invented by an award-winning chef ; eat at San Miguel busiest taco stand and experience one of San Miguel oldest cantinas. Learn the historical significance of Mexican spirits and how to differentiate each one. Between mouthwatering tastings your informative guide will point out some of San Miguel’s must-see sights.
Lunch and Tequila Tasting in Casa Mission
Tequila, over time a source of inspiration for your roots from the Nahuatl indigenous to actual time. A potion sacred, gift of God (REGALO DE DIOS), in soft oak crib patiently await the day get to be blanco, reposado or añejo. Tequila, you are joy, pleasure of rich and poor. Tequila are undoubtedly the elixir of life. Ever wondered how Mexicans turn a spiky plant into their national drink? Free Tequila Tour by Casa Mission can provide you with all the answers. Are you ready for a real taste of Mexico? It’s TEQUILA time! Free Tequila Tour by Casa Mission is the only one of its kind in Cozumel. Here, Toño, owner and producer of “HACIENDA LOS 3 TOÑOS” in Amatitlan, Jalisco will take you on a journey through the making of the national drink of Mexico, and you will learn basic fundamentals, like how to drink tequila to best savor. After or before the seminar, you can luch in Casa Mission offering an atmosphere that transports you through the history of a magnificent HACIENDA. Today, this property belongs to the Miranda Morales family who remodeled with tall ceilings the large hallways of the dining room, because here it is where they love to share with their guests the aromas and flavors of this Mexican home away from home. TEQUILA SEMINAR Sample 8 different varieties of tequila, and learn about the differences between them! Anejo, Reposado, Blanco, cream tequilas, dessert tequilas an more – you’ve never tasted tequila like this before. Learn the history of the Tequila making process and how different types of tequila are distilled and made. Enjoy lunch in Casa Mission Top 10 restaurant in Cozumel by Tripadvisor Duration: Approx. 15 minutes for tour, not including time in shop and/or restaurant