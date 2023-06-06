Overview

The stunning, tropical Huasteca Potosina is a lush, remote subregion of San Luis Potosí but worlds away from it in both geography and climate. Filled will incredible waterfalls and swimming holes, the result of the rivers that flow eastward from the slopes of the Sierra Madre Oriental, this alluring region offers some of central Mexico's most breathtaking scenery. The waterfalls here look as though they’ve been photoshopped, so rich is their aquamarine hue due to the high calcium content in the surrounding rocks. The rich culture of the local Huastec people (Tének), plus extraordinary sinkholes, caves and bird-watching, make a visit here extremely rewarding. The best time to visit is in dry season, between November and March. Wet season brings heavy rains and high, less-clear waters.