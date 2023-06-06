La Huasteca Potosina

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Getty Images

Overview

The stunning, tropical Huasteca Potosina is a lush, remote subregion of San Luis Potosí but worlds away from it in both geography and climate. Filled will incredible waterfalls and swimming holes, the result of the rivers that flow eastward from the slopes of the Sierra Madre Oriental, this alluring region offers some of central Mexico's most breathtaking scenery. The waterfalls here look as though they’ve been photoshopped, so rich is their aquamarine hue due to the high calcium content in the surrounding rocks. The rich culture of the local Huastec people (Tének), plus extraordinary sinkholes, caves and bird-watching, make a visit here extremely rewarding. The best time to visit is in dry season, between November and March. Wet season brings heavy rains and high, less-clear waters.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tamul waterfall.

    Cascada de Tamul

    La Huasteca Potosina

    Like something from a tropical postcard, Tamul is easily the Huasteca Potosina’s most spectacular waterfall. Milky-blue water plunges 105m into the…

  • Sótano de las Huahuas

    Sótano de las Huahuas

    La Huasteca Potosina

    This huge jungle-fringed sinkhole is home to tens of thousands of swifts as well as many green parrots, and at dawn and dusk they surge in or out of the…

  • Cascadas de Minas Viejas

    Cascadas de Minas Viejas

    La Huasteca Potosina

    The stunning cascades of Minas Viejas are well worth the 78km trip northwest from Ciudad Valles, if only to see the gorgeous turquoise waters here. The…

  • Sótano de las Golondrinas

    Sótano de las Golondrinas

    La Huasteca Potosina

    The extraordinary limestone sinkhole, known as Swallows’ Cave, is located near Aquismón. One of the world’s deepest pits at over 500m (over 370m free fall…

  • Laguna de la Media Luna

    Laguna de la Media Luna

    La Huasteca Potosina

    This surreal, mint-green colored lagoon is fed by six thermal springs with temperatures ranging between an appealing 27°C and 30°C (80.6°F and 86°F). Its…

  • Tamtoc

    Tamtoc

    La Huasteca Potosina

    The important Huastec ceremonial center of Tamtoc flourished from AD 700 to 1500. Today it’s one of the few maintained Huastec sites. The cleared part of…

  • Los Micos

    Los Micos

    La Huasteca Potosina

    One of the most visited of Huasteca Potosina's falls it may be, but there's a reason for that: here seven waterfalls of different heights cascade down a…

  • Cascadas de Tamasopo

    Cascadas de Tamasopo

    La Huasteca Potosina

    While this might be a lovely set of three cascades and swimming holes on the edge of Tamasopo village, it's also a very crowded (weekends can see swarms…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from La Huasteca Potosina

Filter by interest:

Festivals & Events

Xantolo: the Dia de Muertos celebration you need to know about

Sep 5, 2019 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of La Huasteca Potosina with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.