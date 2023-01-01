Cascadas de Minas Viejas

The stunning cascades of Minas Viejas are well worth the 78km trip northwest from Ciudad Valles, if only to see the gorgeous turquoise waters here. The site comprises a principal waterfall with a drop of 55m plus a stunning water pool. From here, a series of smaller cascades and pools drop over terraces. It’s a popular destination for adventure groups who jump over the terraces. Bird-watchers might find some feathered rewards hiding in the surrounding forest undergrowth.