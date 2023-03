One of the most visited of Huasteca Potosina's falls it may be, but there's a reason for that: here seven waterfalls of different heights cascade down a riverbed, which makes for an incredible sight. You can do a quick boat tour (M$90 for 10 minutes; minimum four people) or jumping expeditions down the seven waterfalls (M$180 per person for two hours; helmet and life jacket supplied). Many operators located in the car park offer the same activity.