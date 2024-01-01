Museo Regional Huasteco Joaquín Meade

La Huasteca Potosina

A small museum that showcases over 10,000 archaeological and ethnological pieces from the region, from around 600 BC until the Spanish conquest.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tamul waterfall.

    Cascada de Tamul

    16.54 MILES

    Like something from a tropical postcard, Tamul is easily the Huasteca Potosina’s most spectacular waterfall. Milky-blue water plunges 105m into the…

  • Sótano de las Golondrinas

    Sótano de las Golondrinas

    25.02 MILES

    The extraordinary limestone sinkhole, known as Swallows’ Cave, is located near Aquismón. One of the world’s deepest pits at over 500m (over 370m free fall…

  • Los Micos

    Los Micos

    12.07 MILES

    One of the most visited of Huasteca Potosina's falls it may be, but there's a reason for that: here seven waterfalls of different heights cascade down a…

  • Puente de Dios

    Puente de Dios

    26.3 MILES

    Around 5km northeast of Tamasopo along a rough road, Puente de Dios features a 600m-long wooden walkway with stunning rainforest views and fabulous…

  • Tamtoc

    Tamtoc

    13.32 MILES

    The important Huastec ceremonial center of Tamtoc flourished from AD 700 to 1500. Today it’s one of the few maintained Huastec sites. The cleared part of…

  • Cascadas de Tamasopo

    Cascadas de Tamasopo

    25.04 MILES

    While this might be a lovely set of three cascades and swimming holes on the edge of Tamasopo village, it's also a very crowded (weekends can see swarms…

Nearby La Huasteca Potosina attractions

