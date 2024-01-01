A small museum that showcases over 10,000 archaeological and ethnological pieces from the region, from around 600 BC until the Spanish conquest.
Museo Regional Huasteco Joaquín Meade
La Huasteca Potosina
Museo de Cultura de la Huasteca Tamuantzán
1.3 MILES
An excellent starting point to learn more about the Huasteca region and local cultures.
