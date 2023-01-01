Sótano de las Golondrinas

The extraordinary limestone sinkhole, known as Swallows’ Cave, is located near Aquismón. One of the world’s deepest pits at over 500m (over 370m free fall), it’s known for the thousands of vencejos (white-collared swifts) that nest in the caves. At dawn, flocks of swifts leave the cave, spiraling their way noisily up to the opening. At dusk, on return to the cave, they circle above the cave mouth before they break off in groups and dive-bomb into the abyss.

It’s popular with rappellers and base jumpers who drop from the cave’s mouth (there are concerns that these activities are disturbing the birds). To get there, you must walk from the car park, down hundreds of steps (and back again), which is about a 20-minute walk.