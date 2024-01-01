Misión Nuestra Señora de la Luz de Tancoyol

Northern Central Highlands

LoginSave

This was the second of the five missions to be built and was completed in 1767 by Juan Ramos de Lora. It is devoted to Our Lady of the Light, a sculpture of whom can be seen inside, but is most notable for its vibrant façade, which features colorful tiling, an unusual rhomboid window and a highly decorative bell tower.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Las Pozas is a surrealistic garden constructed in the middle of a mexican jungle in the city of Xilitla.

    Las Pozas

    21.45 MILES

    Take a wealthy English eccentric, an idyllic tract of Mexican jungle and an extremely hyperactive imagination, and you’d still struggle to come up with…

  • Tamul waterfall.

    Cascada de Tamul

    29.25 MILES

    Like something from a tropical postcard, Tamul is easily the Huasteca Potosina’s most spectacular waterfall. Milky-blue water plunges 105m into the…

  • Sótano de las Huahuas

    Sótano de las Huahuas

    20.77 MILES

    This huge jungle-fringed sinkhole is home to tens of thousands of swifts as well as many green parrots, and at dawn and dusk they surge in or out of the…

  • Museo Leonora Carrington

    Museo Leonora Carrington

    21.84 MILES

    British-born but Mexican at heart, Leonora Carrington (1917–2011) was one of the last surrealist artists and a key player in the Mexican women's…

  • Backpackers Hiking la Sierra Gorda in Querétaro State, Mexico.

    Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra Gorda

    10.72 MILES

    The Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra Gorda, in the rugged Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range, covers a huge swath of the northeastern third of Querétaro…

  • Sótano de las Golondrinas

    Sótano de las Golondrinas

    24.61 MILES

    The extraordinary limestone sinkhole, known as Swallows’ Cave, is located near Aquismón. One of the world’s deepest pits at over 500m (over 370m free fall…

  • Mission Church

    Mission Church

    15.65 MILES

    Constructed by Franciscan monks and their indigenous converts in the 1750s, the original of the five missions in the Sierra Gorda is in the middle of the…

  • Misión San Miguel Concá

    Misión San Miguel Concá

    20.03 MILES

    Completed in 1754, this attractive church is the smallest of the Sierra Gorda Missions, but has a delightful setting in the rather charming village of…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Central Highlands attractions

1. Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra Gorda

10.72 MILES

The Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra Gorda, in the rugged Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range, covers a huge swath of the northeastern third of Querétaro…

2. Misión Santa María del Agua de Landa

14.83 MILES

Built between 1760 and 1768, the Mision Sanata María was the last of the five Sierra Gorda missions to be built and today dominates the small town of…

3. Mission Church

15.65 MILES

Constructed by Franciscan monks and their indigenous converts in the 1750s, the original of the five missions in the Sierra Gorda is in the middle of the…

5. Misión San Miguel Concá

20.03 MILES

Completed in 1754, this attractive church is the smallest of the Sierra Gorda Missions, but has a delightful setting in the rather charming village of…

6. Sótano de las Huahuas

20.77 MILES

This huge jungle-fringed sinkhole is home to tens of thousands of swifts as well as many green parrots, and at dawn and dusk they surge in or out of the…

7. Las Pozas

21.45 MILES

Take a wealthy English eccentric, an idyllic tract of Mexican jungle and an extremely hyperactive imagination, and you’d still struggle to come up with…

8. Museo Leonora Carrington

21.84 MILES

British-born but Mexican at heart, Leonora Carrington (1917–2011) was one of the last surrealist artists and a key player in the Mexican women's…