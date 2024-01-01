Misión San Miguel Concá

Completed in 1754, this attractive church is the smallest of the Sierra Gorda Missions, but has a delightful setting in the rather charming village of Concá, 35km northwest of Jalpan. Its walled garden, cubist-style wall painting and exuberant sculpted exterior are what makes the church so memorable, in stark contrast to the bare light blue and ochre interior.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra Gorda
19.19 MILES
The Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra Gorda, in the rugged Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range, covers a huge swath of the northeastern third of Querétaro…
18.83 MILES
Constructed by Franciscan monks and their indigenous converts in the 1750s, the original of the five missions in the Sierra Gorda is in the middle of the…
Misión Santa María del Agua de Landa
27.06 MILES
Built between 1760 and 1768, the Mision Sanata María was the last of the five Sierra Gorda missions to be built and today dominates the small town of…
Misión Nuestra Señora de la Luz de Tancoyol
20.03 MILES
This was the second of the five missions to be built and was completed in 1767 by Juan Ramos de Lora. It is devoted to Our Lady of the Light, a sculpture…
