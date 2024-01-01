Misión San Miguel Concá

Northern Central Highlands

Completed in 1754, this attractive church is the smallest of the Sierra Gorda Missions, but has a delightful setting in the rather charming village of Concá, 35km northwest of Jalpan. Its walled garden, cubist-style wall painting and exuberant sculpted exterior are what makes the church so memorable, in stark contrast to the bare light blue and ochre interior.

