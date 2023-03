While this might be a lovely set of three cascades and swimming holes on the edge of Tamasopo village, it's also a very crowded (weekends can see swarms of people splashing around) and commercial experience, with dozens of bars and cafes facing the waterfalls. On the plus side, you can swim here safely and it's easy to get to. Tamasopo is 5km north of Hwy 70 and 55km west of Ciudad Valles.