El Meco

La Huasteca Potosina

This stunning 38m-high waterfall is for viewing only, though it’s superaccessible to those who are guests of Hotel Salto del Meco as breakfast is served in the Restaurante El Mirador that overlooks the falls; you must head here to access the observation decks.

