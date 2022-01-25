Shutterstock

Los Barriles

South of La Paz, the Transpeninsular brushes the gulf at this attractive small town. It is a spectacular spot for wind- and kitesurfing thanks to brisk winter westerlies that average 20 to 25 knots. During whale season you can see spouts close to shore and hundreds of leaping mobula rays in the waves.

    La Casita

    Easily the best sushi around, with top-notch service to match. Go with one of the inventive rolls made with fresh local seafood, for instance, the Derek…

    Caleb's Cafe

    This delightful, American-run cafe is famed for its gooey, buttery, sticky buns. Other favorites include zucchini bread and carrot cake, while breakfasts…

