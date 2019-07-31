Natural springs have never looked this good. Set in truly ethereal surroundings amid low brush-covered mountains, Hierve El Agua (meaning 'the water boils…
Hierve El Agua
Hierve El Agua consists of a series of spectacularly sited mineral springs and rock formations 65km southeast of Oaxaca and 35km beyond Tlacolula. It's a popular outing for oaxaqueños (people from Oaxaca) on their days off and a good place to end a trip to the Valle de Tlacolula when the sun starts to dip.
Mineral Springs

Natural springs have never looked this good. Set in truly ethereal surroundings amid low brush-covered mountains, Hierve El Agua (meaning 'the water boils…
Mineral Springs
