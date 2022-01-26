Beyond Guadalajara’s sprawling suburbs, lonely mountain-top pueblos and lazy lakeshore towns promise an intoxicating picture of old Mexico. Lago de Chapala, just 50km south of Guadalajara, is Mexico’s largest natural lake and offers spectacular scenery, traditional lakeside towns and picturesque pueblos full of retired gringos. Further south and west, Jalisco’s Zona de Montaña is home to a string of mountain retreats where horses wander free through dusty streets, and there’s nothing to do but stroll through the pines and sip rompope (a local eggnog-like alcoholic drink) by the fire.

This region is also a major producer of tequila, and one of the most popular day trips from Guadalajara is to the town of that name to see how Mexico’s most famous export is made.