Cholula’s zócalo (in San Pedro Cholula, not to be confused with Zócalo de San Andrés to the east) is so huge and exposed that most people prefer to congregate under the arches in the cafes and restaurants, or in the greener east side near to the 19th-century Capilla de la Tercera Orden. Facing this leafier patch is the Ex-Convento de San Gabriel and the Arabic-style Capilla Real. In the center is the Templo de San Gabriel, founded in 1530 on the site of a pyramid.