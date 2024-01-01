Templo de San Gabriel

Cholula

The Templo de San Gabriel was founded in 1529 on the site of a pyramid and the ruins of a temple dedicated to Quetzalcóatl. The exterior is partially Gothic while the interior has neoclassical elements. Look for a small collection of religious art and crafts inside the entrance. It forms part of the Ex-Convento de San Gabriel.

Nearby Cholula attractions

