Ixtapa City and Countryside Combo Tour

This activity combo is the perfect blend of a city and countryside tour. You will begin with a pick up service from your hotel in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo and go visit a large market of crafts and a small museum that will tell you the story of the fishers’ town. You will also have the opportunity to walk through the mirador and enjoy beautiful views of the bay.Next you will visit a tropical fruit plantation with palm trees in the countryside, there you will get a sense of the different roles the fruit plays in the locals' lives. Later, enjoy a tasty lunch with fish and delicious handmade tortillas at the fishing village of Barra de Potosi. There you will have the opportunity to admire the sight and learn more about the people who call this area home.