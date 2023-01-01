Túnel de Minería

A mining museum in an underground tunnel. Guides lead visitors past displays on the history of mining in Durango while weaving in legends of the past. Tours (in English and Spanish) last 30 minutes and leave every 15 minutes; visitors wear hard hats and reflective vests. Kids enjoy a panning session at the end, where they 'find' pretty rocks to take home as souvenirs. The three-block tunnel, once used by priests, runs from the Plaza de Armas to the Archdiocese of Durango.