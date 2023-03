Many of the big-screen cowboys have swaggered through this film set. Today the set is a souvenir-drenched theme park with mock film productions on weekends (1:30pm, 3:30pm and 5:30pm Saturday and Sunday). It's located 12km north of town; a free shuttle bus leaves for here from the Plaza de Armas 30 minutes before each show and returns two hours later (though visitors are welcome to stay longer). Great fun for families.

Horseback riding and wagon rides available too.