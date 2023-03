In a palatial French-style, 19th-century mansion, this museum has thorough displays on Durango state's geology, history and culture. Durango's main indigenous population, the Tepehuan people and the area’s impressive array of minerals get special attention; there also are paintings by Miguel Cabrera. Most explanations are in English and Spanish.

The building is known as El Aguacate, a nod to the longstanding avocado tree in the garden.