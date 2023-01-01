Museo de la Ciudad 450

This impressive city museum features an interesting collection of interactive exhibits, from pre-Hispanic times through colonization to the present day, and deals with Durango's economy, mining, traditions and culture. The museum has an entire section dedicated to the film industry, highlighting the more than 130 films that have been made in and near the city, including The Wild Bunch (1968), Zorro (1997) and Texas Rising (2014). Don't miss the alacraneo, a black-light-lit tank filled with scorpions.

The museum is housed in a majestic structure dating to 1901, once used for government offices.