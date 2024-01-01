La Ferrería

These are the most northerly ancient pyramids in the Americas, though in truth the site requires a large amount of both enthusiasm and imagination, as very little survives. There's a two-room museum explaining the culture of the Chalchihuites people who built the structures. Located 7km south of town, taxis cost about M$300, including waiting time.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.55 MILES
Housed in a spectacular colonial mansion, this well-conceived museum pays deep homage to the Mexican revolutionary hero Pancho Villa. Sixteen rooms worth…
4.6 MILES
This impressive city museum features an interesting collection of interactive exhibits, from pre-Hispanic times through colonization to the present day,…
4.58 MILES
Flower- and fountain-filled Plaza de Armas is graced by the handsome baroque Catedral del Basílica Menor. A popular meeting spot, there's a bandstand,…
10.7 MILES
Many of the big-screen cowboys have swaggered through this film set. Today the set is a souvenir-drenched theme park with mock film productions on…
4.57 MILES
A mining museum in an underground tunnel. Guides lead visitors past displays on the history of mining in Durango while weaving in legends of the past…
4.75 MILES
In a palatial French-style, 19th-century mansion, this museum has thorough displays on Durango state's geology, history and culture. Durango's main…
Museo de Arqueología de Durango Ganot-Peschard
4.61 MILES
This small, somewhat dated museum has fascinating displays and a collection of artifacts from the different indigenous peoples who've lived in the region…
4.71 MILES
This small museum, housed in a gorgeous 18th-century home, has rotating exhibits of modern art by up-and-coming Mexican artists; pieces often have…
