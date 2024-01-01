La Ferrería

Chihuahua & Central North Mexico

LoginSave

These are the most northerly ancient pyramids in the Americas, though in truth the site requires a large amount of both enthusiasm and imagination, as very little survives. There's a two-room museum explaining the culture of the Chalchihuites people who built the structures. Located 7km south of town, taxis cost about M$300, including waiting time.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Interior of the Francisco Villa Museum.

    Museo Francisco Villa

    4.55 MILES

    Housed in a spectacular colonial mansion, this well-conceived museum pays deep homage to the Mexican revolutionary hero Pancho Villa. Sixteen rooms worth…

  • Museo de la Ciudad 450

    Museo de la Ciudad 450

    4.6 MILES

    This impressive city museum features an interesting collection of interactive exhibits, from pre-Hispanic times through colonization to the present day,…

  • Plaza de Armas, Durango, Mexico.

    Plaza de Armas

    4.58 MILES

    Flower- and fountain-filled Plaza de Armas is graced by the handsome baroque Catedral del Basílica Menor. A popular meeting spot, there's a bandstand,…

  • Paseo del Viejo Oeste

    Paseo del Viejo Oeste

    10.7 MILES

    Many of the big-screen cowboys have swaggered through this film set. Today the set is a souvenir-drenched theme park with mock film productions on…

  • Túnel de Minería

    Túnel de Minería

    4.57 MILES

    A mining museum in an underground tunnel. Guides lead visitors past displays on the history of mining in Durango while weaving in legends of the past…

  • Museo Regional de Durango

    Museo Regional de Durango

    4.75 MILES

    In a palatial French-style, 19th-century mansion, this museum has thorough displays on Durango state's geology, history and culture. Durango's main…

  • Museo Palacio de los Gurza

    Museo Palacio de los Gurza

    4.71 MILES

    This small museum, housed in a gorgeous 18th-century home, has rotating exhibits of modern art by up-and-coming Mexican artists; pieces often have…

View more attractions

Nearby Chihuahua & Central North Mexico attractions

1. Museo Francisco Villa

4.55 MILES

Housed in a spectacular colonial mansion, this well-conceived museum pays deep homage to the Mexican revolutionary hero Pancho Villa. Sixteen rooms worth…

2. Museo de las Culturas Populares

4.57 MILES

A bit run down, this small museum exhibits craftwork from Durango state’s indigenous Tepehuanes and Huicholes and other artisans, including some…

3. Túnel de Minería

4.57 MILES

A mining museum in an underground tunnel. Guides lead visitors past displays on the history of mining in Durango while weaving in legends of the past…

4. Plaza de Armas

4.58 MILES

Flower- and fountain-filled Plaza de Armas is graced by the handsome baroque Catedral del Basílica Menor. A popular meeting spot, there's a bandstand,…

5. Museo de la Ciudad 450

4.6 MILES

This impressive city museum features an interesting collection of interactive exhibits, from pre-Hispanic times through colonization to the present day,…

7. Catedral del Basílica Menor

4.62 MILES

Durango's Plaza de Armas is dominated by the handsome baroque facade of this cathedral, constructed between 1695 and 1787. The cathedral’s vast, Byzantine…

8. Museo Palacio de los Gurza

4.71 MILES

This small museum, housed in a gorgeous 18th-century home, has rotating exhibits of modern art by up-and-coming Mexican artists; pieces often have…