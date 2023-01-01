Flower- and fountain-filled Plaza de Armas is graced by the handsome baroque Catedral del Basílica Menor. A popular meeting spot, there's a bandstand, shade trees and loads of benches. In the late afternoon and evening, vendors do brisk business in everything from corn on the cob to crepes.

The entrance to the Túnel de Minería, a museum devoted to the history of mining in Durango, is located on the east side of the plaza. This transforms into an evening-only, haunted-house-style 'Túnel del Terror' (M$50) from October to early November.