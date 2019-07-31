Chihuahua & Central North Mexico

Off the tourist radar, and with an affable frontier feel, this region offers some of Mexico’s most important historic sights across a triptych of colonial cities (Chihuahua, Parral and Durango). The landscape itself is typified by the starkly beautiful Desierto Chihuahuense (Chihuahuan Desert), which covers most of Chihuahua, Mexico’s largest state – and while it rises in the west into the fertile folds of the Sierra Madre Occidental, you’ll be forgiven for thinking you’ve wandered into a B-grade western (Durango, incidentally, is where many famous westerns were filmed).

Tourism, unfortunately, has been ravaged by drug-gang violence, so don't venture off the beaten track without a guide. The ‘Golden Triangle’ – where Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa converge – is noted for its opium production and particularly high levels of violence. While there is some danger of being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, tourists are not generally targeted.

Explore Chihuahua & Central North Mexico

  • P

    Paquimé

    These ruins, in a broad valley with panoramas to distant mountains, contain the mazelike adobe remnants of northern Mexico’s most important trading…

  • C

    Casa Chihuahua

    Chihuahua’s former Palacio Federal (built 1908–10) has been used as a mint, a monastery, a military hospital and a post office, but is now a beautifully…

  • M

    Museo de la Ciudad 450

    This impressive city museum features an interesting collection of interactive exhibits, from pre-Hispanic times through colonization to the present day,…

  • M

    Museo Francisco Villa

    Housed in a spectacular colonial mansion, this well-conceived museum pays deep homage to the Mexican revolutionary hero Pancho Villa. Sixteen rooms worth…

  • P

    Plaza de Armas

    Flower- and fountain-filled Plaza de Armas is graced by the handsome baroque Catedral del Basílica Menor. A popular meeting spot, there's a bandstand,…

  • H

    Huápoca

    Huápoca has trails to a triple set of cliff dwellings that the Mogollón inhabited from about 1200 to 1450. You get only distant overlooks of the first two…

  • P

    Paseo del Viejo Oeste

    Many of the big-screen cowboys have swaggered through this film set. Today the set is a souvenir-drenched theme park with mock film productions on…

  • M

    Museo Menonita

    This well-conceived museum, created in a traditional Mennonite architectural style, holds hundreds of household goods and farm tools from the early years…

  • M

    Museo Casa Redonda

    Once a locomotive maintenance and repair shop, this renovated warehouse is home to the city's small but excellent modern art museum, with one room…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chihuahua & Central North Mexico.

