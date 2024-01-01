Jardín Botánico Clavijero

Xalapa

LoginSave

Southwest of the town center, this attractive park has an expansive collection of subtropical and cloud-forest plants. The pines are particularly prolific.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The facade of the Museo Nacional de Antropología.

    Museo de Antropología

    2.58 MILES

    Attached to spacious gardens, 4km northwest of the center, this remarkable museum contains Mexico’s second-finest archaeological collection. The focus is…

  • Cascada de Texolo

    Cascada de Texolo

    8.51 MILES

    From Xico, it's a pleasant, signposted 3km walk (or short drive along a potholed road) to the spectacular, plunging, 80m Cascada de Texolo. From the…

  • Museo El Café-tal Apan

    Museo El Café-tal Apan

    5.78 MILES

    If you want to learn a bit more about the history of coffee in the region, visit this excellent museum, which displays antique coffee-making tools…

  • Parque Juárez

    Parque Juárez

    1.31 MILES

    Xalapa's central main square doubles as a terrace, with its south side overlooking the valley below and, in clear weather, the snowcapped cone of Pico de…

  • Museo Ex-Hacienda El Lencero

    Museo Ex-Hacienda El Lencero

    8.21 MILES

    Almost as old as New Spain itself, this former posada was initiated in 1525 by Juan Lencero, a soldier loyal to Hernán Cortés, and served as a resting…

  • Naolinco

    Naolinco

    10.59 MILES

    A worthy day trip from Xalapa, Naolinco is a 33km drive north of the city. Apart from its Parroquía San Mateo, it has a viewpoint overlooking the…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    1.4 MILES

    A mélange of neo-Gothic and baroque, Xalapa’s cathedral lacks a second tower but still impresses with its scale and grandiosity. The architecture makes…

  • Museo del Danzante Xiqueño

    Museo del Danzante Xiqueño

    7.72 MILES

    This excellent, colorful museum is devoted to the centuries-old history of Xico's costumed dances that take pride of place during the town's celebrations…

View more attractions

Nearby Xalapa attractions

1. Casa de Lago

1.16 MILES

Check out what's on at the cultural center of Universidad Veracruzana – there are often free concerts and other events in the evenings as well as…

2. Parque Paseo de los Lagos

1.26 MILES

Xalapeños escape the monstrous traffic just south of Parque Juárez in this serendipitous park, which has 3km of delightful lakeside paths, most commonly…

3. Museo Casa de Xalapa

1.28 MILES

For a quick exposé of Xalapan history, head to this museum in an old colonial house close to Parque Juárez. Exhibits (in Spanish) run the gamut from…

4. Pinacoteca Diego Rivera

1.29 MILES

This small gallery houses a modest collection of Rivera’s works, and also exhibits paintings by other Mexican artists.

5. El Ágora de la Ciudad

1.31 MILES

This modern municipal art gallery, hosting a variety of temporary exhibitions, includes an auditorium that is used for film screenings and other events.

6. Parque Juárez

1.31 MILES

Xalapa's central main square doubles as a terrace, with its south side overlooking the valley below and, in clear weather, the snowcapped cone of Pico de…

8. Parque de los Tecajetes

1.37 MILES

A dense, jungle-like nature park where you’ll forget you’re in the city. It’s 1km from the center on Avenida Ávila Camacho. Joggers and walkers enjoy…