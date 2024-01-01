Jardín Botánico Clavijero

Southwest of the town center, this attractive park has an expansive collection of subtropical and cloud-forest plants. The pines are particularly prolific.
2.58 MILES
Attached to spacious gardens, 4km northwest of the center, this remarkable museum contains Mexico’s second-finest archaeological collection. The focus is…
8.51 MILES
From Xico, it's a pleasant, signposted 3km walk (or short drive along a potholed road) to the spectacular, plunging, 80m Cascada de Texolo. From the…
5.78 MILES
If you want to learn a bit more about the history of coffee in the region, visit this excellent museum, which displays antique coffee-making tools…
1.31 MILES
Xalapa's central main square doubles as a terrace, with its south side overlooking the valley below and, in clear weather, the snowcapped cone of Pico de…
8.21 MILES
Almost as old as New Spain itself, this former posada was initiated in 1525 by Juan Lencero, a soldier loyal to Hernán Cortés, and served as a resting…
10.59 MILES
A worthy day trip from Xalapa, Naolinco is a 33km drive north of the city. Apart from its Parroquía San Mateo, it has a viewpoint overlooking the…
1.4 MILES
A mélange of neo-Gothic and baroque, Xalapa’s cathedral lacks a second tower but still impresses with its scale and grandiosity. The architecture makes…
7.72 MILES
This excellent, colorful museum is devoted to the centuries-old history of Xico's costumed dances that take pride of place during the town's celebrations…
1.16 MILES
Check out what's on at the cultural center of Universidad Veracruzana – there are often free concerts and other events in the evenings as well as…
1.26 MILES
Xalapeños escape the monstrous traffic just south of Parque Juárez in this serendipitous park, which has 3km of delightful lakeside paths, most commonly…
1.28 MILES
For a quick exposé of Xalapan history, head to this museum in an old colonial house close to Parque Juárez. Exhibits (in Spanish) run the gamut from…
1.29 MILES
This small gallery houses a modest collection of Rivera’s works, and also exhibits paintings by other Mexican artists.
1.31 MILES
This modern municipal art gallery, hosting a variety of temporary exhibitions, includes an auditorium that is used for film screenings and other events.
1.31 MILES
1.34 MILES
On the plaza's north side is the Palacio Municipal.
1.37 MILES
A dense, jungle-like nature park where you’ll forget you’re in the city. It’s 1km from the center on Avenida Ávila Camacho. Joggers and walkers enjoy…