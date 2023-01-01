Teleférico de Orizaba

For a fab excursion, ride this cable car that glides smoothly from its riverside site across from the Palacio Municipal up to the top of the Cerro del Borrego hill (1240m). From here there are incredible views over the city and easy access to hiking routes. It takes just five minutes to travel nearly 1km and climb some 320m.

At Cerro del Borrego, you'll find signed walking trails and an 'eco-park,' which has a cafe, picnic areas, a small military museum, playgrounds, and a tower you can climb to gain a view of snow-capped Pico de Orizaba (should the weather be clear). There's also a zip line (M$100, Tuesday to Sunday) and between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, costumed locals re-create a military battle that took place here in the late 19th century.