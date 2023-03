Formerly a 4-hectare abandoned lot overrun by ‘delinquents,’ this eco-conscious park is now patronized by cordobeses, who run and walk trails that snake around gardens punctuated with exercise stations. Your meager entrance fee pays for both campesinos (country people) and biologists alike to maintain the place. Follow Calle 3 south from the plaza for 1.5km. The street changes name, weaves through a suburb and bottoms out at the park.