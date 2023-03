You don't come to Córdoba’s main plaza to tick off a list of 'sights.' You come here to live life. The square vies with Veracruz city's as the region’s most jazzy and vibrant. It’s far larger than the port city’s plaza, though a seemingly unending line of musicians makes up for any lack of intimacy. Opposite the cathedral on the square’s west side is the splendiferous Palacio Municipal, replete with a memorable Diego Rivera interior mural.