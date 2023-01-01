Poliforum Mier y Pesado

Dating from 1944, this palatial-style building set in manicured grounds about 2km east of central Orizaba was once an asylum. It now houses several excellent exhibitions, the best being the ones devoted to traditional costumes from around Mexico and to the children's song composer Francisco Gabilondo Soler (1907–1990) who was born in Orizaba.

Kids will be charmed by the Soler exhibition, with its many colorful, cartoon-character-filled displays. Also in the building are several popular cafes and restaurants.