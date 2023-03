On the northeast side of Parque de 21 de Mayo, this 1687 building is the former home of the condes (counts) of Zevallos. Plaques in the courtyard record that Juan O’Donojú and Agustín de Iturbide met here on August 24, 1821, and agreed on the terms for Mexico’s independence. They also concurred that a Mexican, not a European, should be head of state.

The building is now full of restaurants and cafes as well as an excellent new boutique hotel.