Getty Images

Northern Baja

Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali form the northern border of an area known as La Frontera, which extends as far south as San Quintín on the west and San Felipe on the east. Increasingly, the Ruta del Vino (between Ensenada and Tecate) is gaining Napa Valley–like fame for its boutique, award-winning wines. Though northern Baja’s border cities and beaches are undeniably hedonistic, Tijuana and Mexicali are also major manufacturing centers and retain a workaday feel.

Explore Northern Baja

  • P

    Parque de la Amistad

    For a glimpse at what a wall between neighbors really looks like, find your way to binational Friendship Park. On the Mexico side of the wall in Playas de…

  • R

    Riviera del Pacífico

    Opened in the 1930s as Hotel Playa Ensenada, the extravagant Riviera del Pacífico, a Spanish-style former casino, is rumored to have been a haunt of Al…

  • P

    Pasaje Rodríguez

    This atmospheric arty alley reflects TJ's growing urban art scene. The walls are painted with vibrant graffiti-style murals – the perfect backdrop to the…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Sierra San Pedro Mártir

    Bobcats, deer and bighorn sheep await visitors to San Pedro Mártir national park, but its real claim to fame isn’t what’s on the ground but what’s in the…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Constitución de 1857

    At the end of a challenging 43km road out of Ojos Negros (east of Ensenada), Parque Nacional Constitución de 1857 has beautiful conifers, fields of…

  • M

    Malecón de Playas

    A tranquil, recently remodeled boardwalk by the sea, stretching about a kilometer and livened up with ever-evolving murals, beach bars and cozy cafes. Pub…

  • L

    La Bufadora

    La Bufadora is a popular ‘blowhole’ (really a notch in the rock that sprays waves upward) 40km south of Ensenada. If conditions are right it sends a jet…

  • E

    Estación Federal

    Part local art gallery, part coworking space, part drinking and dining hub, with some modern accommodations thrown in for good measure. It's all just a 10…

  • M

    Museo de las Californias

    The Museo de las Californias chronicles the history of the Baja Peninsula from prehistoric times to the present. The exhibit kicks off with replica cave…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Baja.

  • See

    Parque de la Amistad

    For a glimpse at what a wall between neighbors really looks like, find your way to binational Friendship Park. On the Mexico side of the wall in Playas de…

  • See

    Riviera del Pacífico

    Opened in the 1930s as Hotel Playa Ensenada, the extravagant Riviera del Pacífico, a Spanish-style former casino, is rumored to have been a haunt of Al…

  • See

    Pasaje Rodríguez

    This atmospheric arty alley reflects TJ's growing urban art scene. The walls are painted with vibrant graffiti-style murals – the perfect backdrop to the…

  • See

    Parque Nacional Sierra San Pedro Mártir

    Bobcats, deer and bighorn sheep await visitors to San Pedro Mártir national park, but its real claim to fame isn’t what’s on the ground but what’s in the…

  • See

    Parque Nacional Constitución de 1857

    At the end of a challenging 43km road out of Ojos Negros (east of Ensenada), Parque Nacional Constitución de 1857 has beautiful conifers, fields of…

  • See

    Malecón de Playas

    A tranquil, recently remodeled boardwalk by the sea, stretching about a kilometer and livened up with ever-evolving murals, beach bars and cozy cafes. Pub…

  • See

    La Bufadora

    La Bufadora is a popular ‘blowhole’ (really a notch in the rock that sprays waves upward) 40km south of Ensenada. If conditions are right it sends a jet…

  • See

    Estación Federal

    Part local art gallery, part coworking space, part drinking and dining hub, with some modern accommodations thrown in for good measure. It's all just a 10…

  • See

    Museo de las Californias

    The Museo de las Californias chronicles the history of the Baja Peninsula from prehistoric times to the present. The exhibit kicks off with replica cave…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Northern Baja

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.