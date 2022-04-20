Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali form the northern border of an area known as La Frontera, which extends as far south as San Quintín on the west and San Felipe on the east. Increasingly, the Ruta del Vino (between Ensenada and Tecate) is gaining Napa Valley–like fame for its boutique, award-winning wines. Though northern Baja’s border cities and beaches are undeniably hedonistic, Tijuana and Mexicali are also major manufacturing centers and retain a workaday feel.