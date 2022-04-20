For a glimpse at what a wall between neighbors really looks like, find your way to binational Friendship Park. On the Mexico side of the wall in Playas de…
Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali form the northern border of an area known as La Frontera, which extends as far south as San Quintín on the west and San Felipe on the east. Increasingly, the Ruta del Vino (between Ensenada and Tecate) is gaining Napa Valley–like fame for its boutique, award-winning wines. Though northern Baja’s border cities and beaches are undeniably hedonistic, Tijuana and Mexicali are also major manufacturing centers and retain a workaday feel.
Parque de la Amistad
For a glimpse at what a wall between neighbors really looks like, find your way to binational Friendship Park. On the Mexico side of the wall in Playas de…
Riviera del Pacífico
Opened in the 1930s as Hotel Playa Ensenada, the extravagant Riviera del Pacífico, a Spanish-style former casino, is rumored to have been a haunt of Al…
Pasaje Rodríguez
This atmospheric arty alley reflects TJ's growing urban art scene. The walls are painted with vibrant graffiti-style murals – the perfect backdrop to the…
Parque Nacional Sierra San Pedro Mártir
Bobcats, deer and bighorn sheep await visitors to San Pedro Mártir national park, but its real claim to fame isn’t what’s on the ground but what’s in the…
Parque Nacional Constitución de 1857
At the end of a challenging 43km road out of Ojos Negros (east of Ensenada), Parque Nacional Constitución de 1857 has beautiful conifers, fields of…
Malecón de Playas
A tranquil, recently remodeled boardwalk by the sea, stretching about a kilometer and livened up with ever-evolving murals, beach bars and cozy cafes. Pub…
La Bufadora
La Bufadora is a popular ‘blowhole’ (really a notch in the rock that sprays waves upward) 40km south of Ensenada. If conditions are right it sends a jet…
Estación Federal
Part local art gallery, part coworking space, part drinking and dining hub, with some modern accommodations thrown in for good measure. It's all just a 10…
Museo de las Californias
The Museo de las Californias chronicles the history of the Baja Peninsula from prehistoric times to the present. The exhibit kicks off with replica cave…
